Guns N' Roses concert a chance to showcase Assam to visitors: ATDC Managing Director Padmapani Bora

The upcoming Guns N' Roses concert in Guwahati offers Assam an opportunity to showcase its culture, hospitality and tourism potential to visitors from across the country, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Managing Director Kumar Padmapani Bora said.

Speaking to India Today NE, Bora said large-scale concerts have become an important tourism product globally and can help strengthen Assam's position as a preferred destination for travellers.

Referring to the report on the economic impact of Post Malone's concert in Guwahati, Bora noted that 53 per cent of attendees had travelled from outside the city.

"Concerts have become a new product of tourism globally. The report itself says that 53 per cent of the attendees were from outside the city. It means travellers came to attend this event," he said.

According to Bora, visitors attending major concerts are also likely to explore destinations beyond the event venue.

"Once Assam emerges as a preferred concert destination, people will definitely come to attend those concerts. Along with that, they will go to places like Kaziranga, tea gardens and Nameri. They will experience different tourism and hospitality offerings of the destination," he said.

Assam is set to host legendary rock band Guns N' Roses in Guwahati on November 17, a performance expected to attract fans from different parts of the country.

Calling it a "legendary event", Bora said the concert should be viewed as an opportunity to highlight Assam's strengths as a tourism destination.

"It is probably the first time Guns N' Roses is coming to perform in the North-East. It's a legendary event and we should take advantage of that," he said.

Bora urged residents to welcome visitors and showcase the state's culture and hospitality.

"We should show our culture and our hospitality to those who are going to attend because it is our duty and responsibility to show Assam as a preferred destination," he said.

He added that many concertgoers are expected to travel from outside the state, making the event an important platform to promote Assam to a wider audience.

"We feel that many attendees are going to attend from outside the state. We should show proper respect, show our culture and let them experience the hospitality in Assam," Bora said.