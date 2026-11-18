A traffic police constable was allegedly assaulted by a group of seven people at Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Tuesday, November 17 night after he stopped them from crossing a busy road amid moving traffic, following an altercation that reportedly broke out after a concert.

The constable, identified as Tinku Moni Deka of the Dispur Traffic Branch, was on traffic regulation duty when he noticed some members of the group attempting to cross the road without regard for moving vehicles. According to preliminary information, the group had reportedly returned from the Guns N’ Roses concert in Guwahati and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

When Deka intervened to prevent them from crossing dangerously, an argument reportedly broke out between the constable and the group. The altercation soon escalated, with members of the group allegedly assaulting the on-duty police personnel.

Following the incident, Deka lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station on Tuesday night. Police subsequently detained one young man from the spot in connection with the alleged assault.

Further details regarding the incident, the identity of the other persons involved and the police investigation are awaited.