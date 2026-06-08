Guns N' Roses Guwahati concert tickets go on sale June 9

Fans eager to attend the Guns N' Roses concert in Guwahati will be able to book their tickets from June 9, with general ticket sales set to open at 11 am IST exclusively on BookMyShow.

The iconic American rock band is scheduled to perform at Khanapara Ground in Guwahati on November 17, 2026, as part of its two-city India tour. The concert is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

Before the general sale, members of the band's Nightrain Fan Club will have access to a special pre-sale window from 5 pm on June 8 until 10 am on June 9. Additional details regarding the pre-sale are available on the band's official website.

The Guwahati show will be the second stop of the band's India tour, following a performance at Nice Grounds in Bengaluru on November 14.

Guns N' Roses, known for global hits such as Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain, Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle, remains one of the most influential rock bands in the world. The group returned to India in 2025 after more than a decade and is now set to perform for Indian audiences once again.

Announcing the tour, organisers said the concerts form part of the Asia leg of the band's ongoing world tour. The upcoming performances also coincide with renewed excitement around the band's latest releases, Nothin' and Atlas, marking its first new music since 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, said Guwahati's inclusion in the tour reflects the growing demand for large-scale live entertainment experiences in emerging markets.