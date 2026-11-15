With American rock band Guns N’ Roses set to perform in Guwahati on November 17, the city’s traffic police have announced a series of traffic restrictions and parking regulations to manage the expected rush of concertgoers.

The concert, featuring iconic musicians Axl Rose and Slash, will be held at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. The Assam Tourism Department is expecting a turnout higher than that witnessed during American rapper Post Malone’s performance in Guwahati last year.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said the restrictions have been put in place to ensure public safety, particularly for children, students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The measures are also aimed at facilitating the uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire tenders, as well as school buses.

Restrictions on goods and slow-moving vehicles

The movement of commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be prohibited on specified stretches of GS Road from 3 pm on November 17.

The restrictions will apply to the following stretches:

- From Six Mile underbridge to Khanapara Rotary and from Six Mile underbridge to Balughat Tripura Goli via Jayanagar Chariali.

- From Beltola Tiniali to Jayanagar Chariali and from Jayanagar Chariali to APSC Point. These restrictions will remain in force until the concert concludes or until further directions are issued.

- Both sides of the service roads from Khanapara Rotary to Basistha underbridge and from Balughat, Tripura Road, to Khanapara Rotary.

Traffic movement regulations from 2 pm

The traffic police will regulate vehicular movement from 2 pm on the following stretches:

- From Prison Gate Point on GS Road to Koinadhara Point on NH-27 and vice versa.

- From KV Khanapara to APSC Point.

- On the NH-27 service lane from Koinadhara Point to Khanapara Rotary on the Rohika side and vice versa.

No-parking zones across key stretches

The traffic police have also prohibited roadside parking on both sides of GS Road from Six Mile underbridge to Khanapara Rotary.

The no-parking restrictions will also cover both sides of the following stretches:

- From Six Mile underbridge to Jayanagar Chariali.

- From Jayanagar Chariali to Tripura Goli/Balughat.

- From Jayanagar Chariali to APSC Point near the Science Museum.

- On NH-27 and its service roads, from Tripura Goli/Balughat to Khanapara Rotary and from Khanapara Rotary to Pinku Cutting near the KIA Service Centre.

- On both sides of NH-27 from Khanapara Rotary to Greenwood Resort and back to Khanapara Rotary.

The traffic department has urged commuters to take note of the restrictions and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the concert.