Guwahati received heavy showers of rainfall and gusty winds on May 28 after Cyclone Remal made landfall in Northeast India.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperatures across Assam remained below 30 degree Celsius, except Silchar which recorded a temperature of 31.2 degree Celsius.

The inclement weather conditions come at a time when Assam was battling soaring temperatures which had hit a high of 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, Karimganj, Cachar, Dima Hasao and Goalpara districts are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and strong surface winds.

Meanwhile, Dhubri, Barpeta, South Salmara Mancachar and Hailakandi districts will receive very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and strong surface winds.

On the other hand, as per the RMC, the other districts of the state will receive light showers of rainfall accompanies by thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, cyclone Remal led to the killing of four people in West Bengal as it left a trail of widespread destruction across the state after making landfall between the coasts of the state and Bangladesh on May 26 night. Nearly 29,500 houses were damaged and 207,060 people were shifted to rescue camps, among whom 77,288 are still there.