Guwahati: 10-year-old girl rescued from police couple’s residence, inquiry ordered

A 10-year-old girl was rescued from the residence of a police officer couple in Guwahati’s Odalbakra area, where she was allegedly being employed as a domestic worker, officials said.

The child was reportedly found at the residence of Bashistha Police Station Sub-Inspector Sahadev Biswas and Dispur Police Station officer Madhurima Das. Preliminary information suggests that the girl is a resident of Tinsukia district in Upper Assam and had been staying at the couple’s residence for the past few months.

Following the rescue operation, the child was taken to Kahilipara Police Station for questioning as part of the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her stay at the residence.

Officials are examining how the 10-year-old came to be staying and allegedly working at the residence of the two police personnel. The exact nature of the arrangement and the allegations against the couple are yet to be established.

Further action is expected after the completion of the inquiry, officials said.