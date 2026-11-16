A 13-year-old student from Assam has made his literary debut with the release of an English-language science-fiction horror novel, ABERRANT: DISCOVERY ONE, in Guwahati.

Prajna Punnag Hazarika, a Class 8 student of Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya, unveiled his novel at an event held at Fortune Convention Center on November 15.

The book was launched by three personalities — senior journalist Durba Ghosh, News18 North East Chief Editor Paragmoni Aditya and poet Dilip Kumar Borah.

Set aboard a fictional American space station named FIR, the novel begins on July 12, 1997, with the mysterious discovery of a living organism in the seemingly inhospitable environment of space.

The story follows eight astronauts as they confront a series of scientific mysteries, technological failures and survival challenges that threaten their lives and their journey back to Earth.

Blending aerospace engineering, scientific exploration, psychological suspense and horror, the novel explores the limits of human understanding and the fragile relationship between humanity, technology and the natural world.

Despite his young age, Prajna has demonstrated a keen interest in scientific concepts and storytelling, combining technical details with themes of human courage, ingenuity and resilience.

ABERRANT: DISCOVERY ONE marks an early literary milestone for the young author and offers a science-fiction and horror experience for readers interested in space exploration, mystery and suspense.