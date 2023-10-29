Incidents of crime are seemingly increasing in the city. Two chain snatching incidents in Guwahati's Beltola area, within a span of 24 hours, have raised questions on the security and law and order scenario in the city.

As per reports, two bike-borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from an elderly woman today morning in Beltola. The victim, identified as Lakshmi Devi, had reportedly come out of her house in the morning hours when the two bike-borne miscreants wearing helmets snatched the gold chain from around her neck.

Speaking to India Today NE, Basistha police station officer-in-charge Debananda Das said that the incident happened today morning. The victim has not been hurt in the incident, he further said.

Noteworthy here is that on Saturday evening, another incident of chain snatching was reported from Beltola. Two bike-borne miscreants had snatched away the chain from a middle-aged woman yesterday.

Speaking on the spurt of such incidents, the Basistha police station OC said that police has begun its investigations into both the incidents and are on manhunt to nab the culprits.

However, two incidents of chain snatching in the same area within a span of 24 hours has definitely raised questions on the security of common citizens in a sprawling city like Guwahati.