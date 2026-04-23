Guwahati admin issues show-cause notice over NH waterlogging, cites lapses ahead of monsoon

The District Administration of Guwahati has issued a show-cause notice to a highway concessionaire over persistent waterlogging along key stretches of the National Highway from Khanapara to Jalukbari.

The notice, issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup Metropolitan district, holds M/S Dinesh Chandra Kamakhya Highway Concessions Pvt. Ltd. accountable for failing to clear clogged cross-culverts despite repeated instructions.

According to the administration, severe waterlogging has affected multiple areas, including near Excel Care Hospital, Tetelia and Gotanagar, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. Field inspections found that culverts were blocked with silt and debris, disrupting natural drainage.

Officials said the agency had been directed during “Mission Flood Free” review meetings to ensure clearance of culverts before the onset of the monsoon. However, alleged inaction has hampered disaster management efforts.

The firm has been asked to respond within three days, explaining why action should not be initiated under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for negligence of duty. Authorities warned that failure to provide a satisfactory reply would lead to further legal action.