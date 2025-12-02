Guwahati air quality improves significantly: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 2 asserted that his government’s focused interventions have yielded “real results” in improving air quality in Guwahati.

Speaking on National Pollution Control Day, the CM highlighted the state’s achievements in waste management, vehicular emission control, and the promotion of electric mobility, all aimed at making the city cleaner and more sustainable.

“Guwahati is breathing easier today with our focused efforts in air-quality management delivering real results. As we observe #NationalPollutionControlDay, learn about our efforts to realise a cleaner, greener Guwahati, one that future generations will be proud to call home,” Sarma wrote in a post on X.

He shared that particulate matter (PM) levels in the city fell from 119 micrograms per cubic metre to 103 in the 2024-25 fiscal year, reflecting tangible improvements in air quality. Additionally, Assam’s ranking in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2025 survey improved from 38th to 21st place, signaling progress in pollution control efforts.

The CM also underscored the city’s push toward cleaner public transport. Currently, 256 electric buses and 100 CNG buses are operational in Guwahati, reducing reliance on conventional fossil-fuel vehicles. Sarma called on residents to support greener initiatives and reduce the use of personal vehicles, stressing that collective action is vital to sustaining these environmental gains.

The state government’s strategy, he noted, combines policy measures with citizen participation, targeting sources of pollution such as vehicular emissions, solid waste, and industrial discharge. “Our vision is to create a Guwahati that is not only economically vibrant but also environmentally resilient, ensuring that future generations inherit a city they can be proud of,” he added.

Experts and environmentalists have welcomed the progress, acknowledging that while challenges remain, the city’s trajectory toward cleaner air is encouraging. With these initiatives, Assam aims to set a benchmark for sustainable urban development in the Northeast region.