Flight operations at Assam's Guwahati International Airport faced disruptions and delays as a result of bad weather conditions on January 3. 14 flights were cancelled and 30 others operated behind their schedule.

According to officials, dense fog reduced visibility at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati leading to delays and cancellations.

In a statement, airport authorities said, "The total operation was disrupted. Due to this 14 flights were cancelled and more than 30 delayed."

According to the statement, the LGBIA deployed airport personnel across the Terminal to support passengers and provide them with necessary assistance.

"As part of our commitment to passenger safety and comfort, LGBIA has also made provision for additional seating and water for passengers," the statement read.

"We request passengers to connect with their respective airlines and check the schedule before arrival at the Airport. The safety and well-being of our passengers, employees, and partners remains our top priority," it added.

Earlier on Friday, due to the prevailing dense fog conditions, the Delhi Airport Authority also issued an advisory and stated that flights which were not CAT III compliant would be affected.

Taking to social media X, the authority wrote in a post, "While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected." Further, the airport authorities requested passengers to contact concerned airlines for their updated flight information.