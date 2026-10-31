In a major boost to Assam’s agarwood industry, the Union government has approved Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati as an export point for agarwood chips and agarwood oil.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision, saying it would improve profitability for farmers and simplify logistics for producers and exporters associated with the industry.

The approval followed a request made by Sarma to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Goyal confirmed the decision, saying the Modi government had approved Guwahati airport as an export point for the two agarwood products.

Welcoming the move, Sarma said Assam was a leading producer of agarwood, which has significant demand in international markets. He added that the airport’s designation would provide relief to lakhs of people associated with the industry.

Goyal described the decision as a major logistical boost for Assam and the Northeast, saying it would bring potential export markets closer to producers and exporters.

The move is expected to ease export-related logistical requirements for agarwood chips and oil, potentially strengthening market access for Assam’s farmers, producers and exporters.