Guwahati airport cargo terminal handles record 952 MT in July, sets new milestone

The GIAL domestic cargo terminal at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) attained a milestone by handling a record 952 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo in a single month.

According to a release, this performance for the month of July surpasses the previous all-time high of 841 MT, reflecting a 13.2 per cent overall increase in cargo throughput.

This growth has been primarily fuelled by a substantial 15.26 per cent rise in inbound cargo volumes, with the highest contributions coming from Delhi and Bengaluru.

The significant increase in inbound cargo highlights the terminal's enhanced operational efficiency and growing reliability as a logistics hub in Northeast India.

On the outbound side, Agartala (IXA) and Imphal (IMF) emerged as the top-performing sectors, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai (BOM), and Kolkata (CCU).

Outbound cargo saw a 5.24% growth, underscoring the airport's strategic role in facilitating trade from the region to major metropolitan destinations across the country.

This exceptional performance is a direct result of streamlined operational processes, a committed workforce, and a customer-centric approach that consistently meets and exceeds stakeholder expectations.

The terminal continues to demonstrate strong capabilities in handling increasing volumes while maintaining high standards of efficiency and service delivery.

This achievement reflects the ongoing commitment to operational excellence and highlights the growing role of Northeast India in national supply chains. With continuous infrastructure upgrades and a strong focus on efficiency, GIAL is well-positioned to set even higher standards in cargo handling.

As the GIAL cargo terminal at LGBIA continues to scale new heights, it is steadily cementing its position as a leading cargo gateway for Northeast India, facilitating economic growth and connectivity across the region.