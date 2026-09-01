Guwahati airport commissions enhanced landing safety system

A 570-metre Precision Approach Lighting System (PALS) has been commissioned at Guwahati airport to provide pilots with improved visual references while landing during low-visibility conditions, an official statement said on Tuesday, September 1.

The airport, which faces seasonal weather challenges including heavy monsoon rainfall and periods of reduced visibility, has extended its approach lighting from the earlier 180 metres to 570 metres, providing enhanced visual support to arriving aircraft.

The newly commissioned system will help pilots identify the runway environment earlier during approach and maintain proper alignment with the runway centre line, the statement said.

It will also support flight operations during adverse weather conditions and strengthen Guwahati airport's capability to function as a key air transport hub for the Northeast.

The project involved extensive planning, installation, calibration, testing and commissioning in accordance with applicable aviation safety and regulatory requirements.

The lighting infrastructure, associated electrical systems and photometric performance were engineered to provide consistent guidance to aircraft during approach operations, the statement said.

The commissioning of the PALS is part of the airport's ongoing programme to modernise airside infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and strengthen aviation safety standards.