Guwahati Airport enhances emergency preparedness with advanced HRET crash fire tender and water rescue boats

Strengthening its emergency response infrastructure and reinforcing its commitment to aviation safety, Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, has enhanced its Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) capabilities with the induction and demonstration of an advanced High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET) Crash Fire Tender and Water Rescue Boats.

The addition of the state-of-the-art HRET Crash Fire Tender marks a significant milestone in the airport’s emergency preparedness framework. Manufactured by Rosenbauer, the specialized emergency response vehicle is equipped with an extendable turret designed to access elevated sections of aircraft during emergency situations.

The advanced system enables firefighters to reach critical areas more quickly, reducing response time and improving operational effectiveness during complex aircraft rescue and firefighting scenarios. The enhanced capability is expected to strengthen passenger safety, support crew protection, and safeguard airport infrastructure during emergencies.

Complementing this advancement, Guwahati Airport has also inducted Water Rescue Boats into its emergency response system, expanding rescue operations to water bodies located within and around the airport’s operational area.

With this addition, the airport has established a more comprehensive multi-domain emergency response mechanism capable of handling incidents across airside, landside, and water environments. Airport officials stated that the enhanced preparedness places Guwahati Airport among a limited number of airports in the region equipped with integrated emergency response capabilities across multiple operational domains.

Operating under the motto “We Serve to Save”, the ARFF unit at Guwahati Airport remains responsible for maintaining rapid response readiness for aircraft emergencies, fire incidents, and rescue operations in compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations.

The airport’s emergency services continue to maintain high operational standards through the deployment of advanced Rosenbauer crash fire tenders, specialized rescue equipment, and trained personnel. Regular emergency drills, fire prevention initiatives, and continuous training programmes form an integral part of the airport’s safety management system.

The induction of the HRET Crash Fire Tender and Water Rescue Boats is being viewed as a key development in strengthening Guwahati Airport’s emergency response capabilities and reinforcing its position as a safe, secure, and reliable aviation gateway to Northeast India.