Guwahati Airport expands domestic network with direct flight to Deoghar

Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) on Tuesday, August 4 inaugurated its first direct flight service between Guwahati and Deoghar, further expanding regional air connectivity and strengthening links between Northeast India and Jharkhand.

The inaugural service was marked by a ceremonial lamp-lighting and cake-cutting programme attended by the Chief Airport Officer (CAO), airline representatives, airport officials and other stakeholders. As part of the celebrations, the first passenger on the flight was presented with a sapling, symbolising growth, sustainability and new beginnings.

The newly launched route is expected to improve connectivity between Assam and Jharkhand by offering faster and more convenient travel for passengers. Airport authorities said the service is likely to support tourism, pilgrimage, trade and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

Deoghar, home to the revered Baba Baidyanath Dham, is one of India's major pilgrimage destinations. The direct flight is expected to provide easier access for devotees and other travellers, reducing travel time and improving overall connectivity.

With the addition of the Guwahati–Deoghar service, LGBIA has further expanded its domestic network, reinforcing its role as the primary aviation gateway to Northeast India while enhancing seamless air connectivity across the country.