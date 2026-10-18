Guwahati airport launches festive initiative showcasing Northeast culture

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati has launched ‘Utsav Aarambh’, a festive initiative featuring cultural performances, local handicrafts, traditional food and a book fair at its Arrival Village.

The initiative, a first for the airport, aims to introduce arriving passengers to the cultural traditions of the Northeast while adding festive activities to their airport experience.

The celebrations include live music and cultural performances reflecting the spirit of Durga Puja. Visitors can also explore local handicrafts and sample traditional sweets and a variety of chaats at food stalls set up at the Arrival Village.

A book fair has been organised alongside the cultural and food stalls, offering passengers an opportunity to browse books while waiting at the airport.

The initiative uses the airport’s Arrival Village as a space for cultural engagement, drawing on the region’s traditions and hospitality to welcome visitors.

Further festive activities are expected to be organised as part of the initiative, with the airport seeking to extend the celebrations beyond the initial programme.