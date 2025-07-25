Guwahati airport logs double-digit growth in Q1, crosses 18 lakh passenger mark

The Adani Group-managed Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has recorded a robust performance in the first quarter of the current fiscal, registering significant year-on-year growth in both aircraft movements and passenger footfall.

According to a statement released on Friday, the airport handled over 18 lakh passengers between April and June 2025, marking a 15.37% rise compared to 15 lakh passengers in the same period last year. Aircraft movements also saw a surge, growing by 11.41% to 12,470 flights, up from 11,193 during Q1 of the previous fiscal.

April 10 witnessed the highest single-day footfall, with 21,594 passengers moving through the terminal — a clear indicator of increasing demand for air travel in the region.



Also Read: Assam polls likely to stall ongoing border talks, warns Meghalaya Deputy CM

The top three destinations from Guwahati remained Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, underlining the airport's strong domestic connectivity.

“This performance reaffirms the airport's role as a critical aviation hub in Northeast India and reflects the increasing demand for air connectivity across the region,” the official statement said.

With a steady increase in traffic, LGBIA continues to cement its position as the gateway to the Northeast, aligning with broader efforts to enhance regional infrastructure and connectivity.