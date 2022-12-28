The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam's Guwahati city has been ranked as the tenth busiest airport in India.

Notably, the number of passengers at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport has increased and now it is more than 16000 passengers a day.

This number is in terms of the month of November 2022 and the movement of domestic passengers at the airports.

The increase in travel demand has been mainly due to the movement of domestic passengers and the operation of chartered services, especially during the onset of the winter season.

Also Read: Assam: Flights marginally affected due to cold snap, Guwahati airport issues advisory

During the month of November 2022, the airport handled a total of 4,57,858 domestic passengers, thus registering a growth of 10 per cent over the same month of the previous year.

In the month of November 2022, the airport reached the 10th position, which was 11th at the time of the pre-pandemic. But the increase has also led to a huge jump in demand for facilities at the largest airport in the country's northeastern region.

This led to overcrowding and delays for passengers, forcing authorities to issue an advisory to passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before the scheduled departure. Overcrowding, heavy waiting times for check-ins and security checks and missed flights are still adding to the woes of passengers during the last few days.

Flight services at Guwahati airport were also affected due to the sudden deterioration of weather in many parts of Assam and adjoining states. Many passengers were stranded at an airport for a long time due to delayed flights.

Traffic congestion near the airport was also caused by this. Guwahati International Airport authorities issued an advisory related to weather phenomena. The advisory asked passengers to confirm their flight timings before leaving for the airport in view of several delays and cancellations.