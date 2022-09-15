Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification following an extensive assessment of the airport’s quality management system, operational management, and development of the airport.

In the context of the operation, management, and development of airports, ISO 45001: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, and ISO 9001: 2015 are globally recognised certifications for occupational health and safety management, environmental management system, and quality management system, respectively.

The achievement of these certifications proves LGBI Airport's continued dedication to using best industry practises to manage the airport's quality and environment and to enhance occupational health and safety.



As per report , the chief airport officer, Utpal Baruah, regional director (AAI), Sanmukh Jugani, deputy director of BCAS, and commandant of the CISF addressed the occasion.



"We are happy to achieve the esteemed ISO IMS certification, during the formal handover ceremony at LGBI Airport. It shows that our team has worked to ensure that our systems for quality management, the environment, and occupational health and safety are reliable, as well as happy to meet industry standards and best practice," he stated.



He also expressed his gratitude to the group and its entire team for their collective efforts.



Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, also known as Guwahati International Airport and formerly known as "Borjhar Airport", is an international airport serving Guwahati, the largest city in North-East India in Assam, India, and is also the primary airport in North-East India.



It is also one of India's busiest airports. The airport is named after Gopinath Bordoloi, a freedom fighter and the first Chief Minister of Assam after India's independence