Guwahati Airport records 15.1% rise in cargo handling in 2025-26

Assam is rapidly emerging as a logistics hub in the region, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on June 12, citing a significant increase in cargo handling at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

In a post on X, Sarma said the airport recorded a 15.1% year-on-year growth in cargo handling during 2025-26. Cargo throughput increased from 29,155 metric tonnes in 2024-25 to 33,555.99 metric tonnes in 2025-26.

“Assam is rapidly emerging as a logistics hub in the region. Last year, Guwahati Airport witnessed a 15.1% YoY jump in cargo handled at 33,555.99 MT. As we look to industrialise and open up more opportunities, we aim to build upon this momentum and boost the cargo logistics sector,” the Chief Minister said.

The State government has been focusing on strengthening transport and logistics infrastructure as part of its broader industrialisation strategy. Improved cargo handling capacity is expected to facilitate trade, enhance connectivity, and support the movement of agricultural, industrial and perishable goods from the region to markets across the country and abroad.