Guwahati airport terminal features in Prix Versailles’ World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026

The new terminal building of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has been featured in the Prix Versailles World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, June 15.

In a post on X, Sarma said the recognition reflected growing international appreciation of Assam’s architectural identity and design traditions.

“The world is taking note of Assam’s architectural identity,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the terminal had earned global recognition for a design that integrates indigenous art, local craftsmanship and nature-inspired elements.

Describing the development as a proud moment for the State, Sarma said the airport, regarded as the gateway to the Northeast, had joined an exclusive list that celebrates some of the finest airport designs across the world.

The new terminal building was designed with architectural elements inspired by Assam’s cultural heritage and natural landscape. Its features include traditional motifs and locally inspired design components aimed at reflecting the State’s identity while providing modern passenger facilities.

Prix Versailles is an international award programme that recognises excellence in architecture and design across a range of categories, including airports, hotels, museums and public infrastructure.