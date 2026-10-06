Guwahati airport to get 21-room transit hotel as Adani expands Swirl hospitality network

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati is set to get a 21-room transit hotel as Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) expands its airport hospitality services across its network.

The proposed Swirl Transit Hotel will come up on Level 3 of the Arrivals area within the airport-secured zone of Terminal 2. It will offer hourly and overnight stays, along with dining and other hospitality services.

The development was announced by AAHL on Tuesday following the launch of its first Swirl Transit Hotel at Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Guwahati property is expected to cater to transit passengers, arriving travellers, passengers facing extended waiting periods and business travellers.

The hotel will also have dedicated workstations and meeting-friendly spaces, allowing business travellers to attend to work while waiting for their flights.

The Swirl Transit Hotel at Navi Mumbai International Airport has 80 rooms and is located on the Arrivals Level of Terminal 1. It offers four-hour and overnight stays, along with shower facilities, dining and business amenities.

AAHL said the concept is aimed at passengers with long layovers, early departures, late arrivals and short-stay requirements.

“Swirl Transit Hotel brings accommodation into the airport environment, giving travellers greater flexibility to rest, work or refresh between flights,” said Suchit Bansal, CEO, Non-Aero Business, AAHL.

He said the company sees an opportunity to expand the transit hospitality concept to other airports across its network.

The Navi Mumbai property has 80 rooms across six categories, ranging from 130 sq ft to 410 sq ft, and offers Wi-Fi, smart televisions, workstations, electronic safes, tea and coffee facilities and in-room dining.

It also has a 24-hour all-day dining restaurant with seating for 40 guests, along with round-the-clock room service, grab-and-go options and a bar.

AAHL said the expansion of Swirl Transit Hotels is part of its broader focus on strengthening non-aeronautical services across its airport network.

The Guwahati airport is among eight airports operated by AAHL, which also runs airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Navi Mumbai.