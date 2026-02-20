Guwahati airport's new terminal set to begin operations on February 22

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will begin operations on February 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 4,000-crore Integrated Terminal-2 Building on 20 December last year. Designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, the facility marks a major upgrade for the airport named after Assam's first chief minister, Gopinath Bardoloi.

Modi also unveiled an 80-foot statue of Bardoloi outside the terminal during the event.

"From an open space to a world-class gateway in just a few years. This transformation reflects a clear vision for a more connected and confident Assam," Sarma posted on X. He added: "Inaugurated by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji, the @GuwahatiAirport opens its doors to the world from Feb 22."

Domestic and international flights should shift to the new terminal by March, according to officials. The existing structure will then serve as a cargo hub, boosting the airport's logistics role.