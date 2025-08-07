Guwahati Airport’s new terminal wins International Architectural Award 2025

The newly constructed Terminal 2 (T2) of Guwahati International Airport has been awarded the prestigious International Architectural Award 2025 in the Transport category, marking a proud moment for Assam and the entire Northeast.

Announcing the recognition, Guwahati International Airport Ltd. stated that the terminal is a tribute to the natural and cultural richness of the region.

The design draws inspiration from the resilience of bamboo and the elegance of foxtail orchids, symbolising both strength and grace.

The award-winning infrastructure reflects the biodiversity, heritage, and sustainable ethos of Assam, setting a global benchmark for eco-conscious design in transportation hubs. More than just a transit point, the terminal is envisioned as a cultural gateway, offering visitors a soulful glimpse into Northeast India from the moment they arrive.

The International Architectural Award is one of the world’s most coveted honours in the field of design and infrastructure, recognising excellence in innovation, aesthetics, and sustainability.



Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi accuses govt of dodging debate on electoral process