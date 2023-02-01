The first meeting of the Sustainable Finance Working Group under G20 is being organised in Guwahati on February 2 and 3.

The city of Guwahati is ready to host the prestigious meeting for which delegates have started arriving from February 1.

More than 100 delegates, including representatives of G20 nations, guest countries and international organisations, will participate in the meeting of the Sustainable Finance Working Group.

The G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group aims to mobilise sustainable finance to help ensure global growth and stability and promote the transition towards a greener, more resilient, and inclusive societies and economies. The two-day meeting will have four sessions to discuss the following main issues:

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1. Mechanisms for mobilisation of timely and adequate resources for climate finance;

2. Enabling finance for Sustainable Development Goals; and

3. Capacity building of the ecosystem for financing toward sustainable development.



The essence of India’s G20 Presidency is embodied in the theme of “VasudhaivaKutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. The theme underlines the message of interconnectedness and green transformation to promote a pro-life planet with a people-centric approach.

Further, Mission LiFE, a vision pioneered by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, places individuals at the centre of driving change in the pursuit of climate action and the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals.

A number of Jan Bhagidari events are also being organised on the sidelines of the meeting including a cleanliness drive, a painting and slogan competition, a Seminar on financing for SDGs, a tree plantation drive, G20 Conclave on innovative investment for Climate Action.

The delegates' hotel has been decorated with souvenirs and paintings depicting the beautiful city. The delegates will enjoy a wildlife safari in Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Also, the delegates will visit famous sites in Guwahati, including Brahmaputra River Island and Old Governor House. The delegates have also been invited to cultural programmes showcasing the rich heritage and tradition of Assam including yoga sessions in the course of the 2 days of the meeting.