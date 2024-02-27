In a sensational incident, an alleged sex racket has been busted at a spa salon in Guwahati. The incident has been reported from a spa salon located in the city's Rajgarh area.

The racket was busted by locals and a group of media channels as they broke into the spa salon late last night and discovered a boy and a girl in a state of nudity. Both of them were apprehended even as they trid to flee the spot.

It is being alleged that a few of the female employees have been engaged in prostitution for rates ranging from Rs 1500-2000. What is more shocking is that locals are alleging that the spa salon is being frequented by underaged school boys or college students.

On being questioned, the girl stated that she had been 'servicing' certain period of time for some days now. The locals who busted the alleged sex racket even confronted the proprietor of the spa salon who however refused to answer to their questions.

The discovery of the alleged sex racket has raised questions on the working of such commercial institutes that are coming up in a growing city like Guwahati where girls who come from smaller towns or are from poor families are exploited.