Guwahati is set to feature on the proposed north corridor of India's bullet train network, which will connect several major cities across northern and eastern India, including Delhi, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Vaishnaw announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the north corridor of the high-speed rail project, which is expected to extend up to Guwahati. The proposed route will connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri before reaching Guwahati.

The announcement places Assam's largest city on the proposed high-speed rail network, although details regarding the timeline, alignment and construction schedule for the Guwahati stretch are yet to be announced.

Describing the project as a major step towards transforming connectivity, Vaishnaw said the construction would be undertaken entirely in India, in line with the Centre's Make in India initiative.

"The prime minister has approved the north corridor of the bullet train, which will change the lives of many," he said, adding that the project would create opportunities for young people, middle-income groups and artisans associated with small-scale industries.

He also stressed that the project would rely on Indian expertise and manpower, from the construction of pillars to the installation of girders.

According to the travel-time estimates shared by the minister, the proposed high-speed network will reduce journeys considerably. Delhi to Agra is expected to take 59 minutes, while Delhi to Kanpur will take one hour and 45 minutes. The Delhi-Lucknow journey is projected to take two hours and 12 minutes.

The journey between Lucknow and Varanasi is expected to take one hour and 21 minutes, while passengers travelling from Delhi to Varanasi could complete the journey in three hours and 35 minutes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train connection, saying the journey between the two cities could be completed in around three-and-a-half hours.

He said the service would offer a convenient alternative to air travel and highlighted the modernisation of railway infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, where 157 stations have been upgraded.

Vaishnaw also announced the launch of 10 MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) services in and around Varanasi to improve local connectivity. The services will cover areas including Banaras City, Banaras Cantt, Rajatalab and other stations, with an additional service connecting Varanasi and Prayagraj.

The minister said the new services would benefit daily commuters, students, small traders and pilgrims visiting the city.

During his address, Vaishnaw criticised the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over railway allocations to Uttar Pradesh during their respective tenures in power. He said the state's railway budget, which stood at around Rs 1,000 crore under previous governments, had increased to Rs 20,000 crore under the present dispensation.

Separately, Vaishnaw referred to the response to the Kolkata-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, claiming that international media outlets and critics who reviewed the train had acknowledged its quality.

The proposed north corridor, if implemented as outlined, could mark a significant change in long-distance rail connectivity for Guwahati and the wider Northeast. However, the project is still at the approval stage, and further details on its implementation are awaited.