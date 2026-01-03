Guwahati among cities bathed in light of 2026’s first supermoon

Guwahati residents looked up on the evening of January 3 as the first supermoon of 2026 rose over the city, appearing noticeably larger and brighter than a regular full Moon. The celestial event was visible shortly after sunset and drew widespread attention across several Indian cities.

The supermoon, known as the Wolf Moon, appeared about 30 per cent brighter and nearly 14 per cent larger than the smallest full Moon of the year. In Guwahati, the Moon rose low on the horizon with a warm orange-yellow glow, a sight that many observers described as striking even to the naked eye.

Similar views were reported from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Lucknow, where people stepped outdoors to watch the Moon’s ascent and shared photographs and videos of the spectacle. No special equipment was required, though binoculars and small telescopes revealed additional surface details for enthusiasts.

January’s full Moon is traditionally called the Wolf Moon, a name rooted in Northern Hemisphere folklore that associates the period with wolves howling during long winter nights. It is also sometimes referred to as the Moon after Yule.

Saturday’s event marked the conclusion of a four-month supermoon sequence that began in October. With this cycle now complete, skywatchers will have to wait until the end of 2026 for the next supermoon to appear.