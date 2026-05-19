Guwahati among cities selected for phase I water metro rollout: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Centre has initiated steps towards a nationwide rollout of Water Metro services, with Guwahati identified among the cities selected for Phase I implementation, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Monday, May 18 following a high-level review meeting on the project.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has also circulated the Draft National Water Metro Policy, 2026 for inter-ministerial consultations as part of efforts to establish a formal national framework for urban water-based public transport systems.

Apart from Guwahati, the Phase I rollout will include Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. In Assam, Tezpur and Dibrugarh have been proposed for inclusion under Phase II of the project.

The initiative is being developed on the model of the successful Water Metro project in Kochi, with the Centre aiming to expand water-based urban mobility systems across cities with navigable waterways. The proposed network is intended to provide sustainable, efficient and modern public transport alternatives while reducing urban congestion.

Addressing the meeting, Sarbananda Sonowal said the Water Metro systems would require comparatively lower capital investment as they utilise existing waterways with limited civil infrastructure requirements. He said the projects would benefit from shorter construction timelines, reduced land acquisition requirements and lower operational costs, particularly through the use of electric and hybrid ferries.

He added that the initiative would help decongest urban road networks while offering commuters a comfortable and environmentally sustainable mode of transport.

The Union Minister also stressed the need for consultations with State Governments on the Draft National Water Metro Policy, 2026 to incorporate suggestions and ensure wider participation in the policy framework.

According to the Ministry, the proposed Water Metro system is envisioned as a mass public transport solution catering to both daily commuters and tourism activities. The services are proposed to operate across all navigable waterways.

Sarbananda Sonowal said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has placed emphasis on the adoption of green technologies, including hybrid and electric propulsion systems, along with periodic technological upgrades.

The proposed framework also seeks standardisation in vessel design, terminals, charging infrastructure and safety protocols while encouraging indigenous vessel construction and integration with existing multimodal transport systems.

Outlining the selection criteria, the Minister said Water Metro projects would be prioritised in regions with continuous or semi-continuous waterways and cities with populations exceeding one million, particularly where there is significant transport demand and tourism potential.

However, he stated that these criteria could be relaxed in areas where the projects are expected to reduce road congestion, improve connectivity to remote and water-locked regions, or strengthen transport resilience during floods and disruptions.

The proposed development framework includes vessels, pontoons, jetties, charging and bunkering infrastructure, terminals, passenger amenities and navigational aids. The Centre is also considering multiple funding models, including joint Centre-State funding, fully State-funded projects, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), and fully Centre-funded initiatives.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had earlier entrusted Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) with conducting feasibility studies for 18 cities on February 25, 2025. The studies include assessments of existing public transport systems, travel demand, financial and economic viability, and multimodal integration.

According to the Ministry, site visits have been completed in all 18 locations. Draft feasibility reports have been submitted for 17 cities, while the report for Lakshadweep is pending. Feasibility reports for Srinagar, Patna, Guwahati, Varanasi and Ayodhya have already been accepted.

During the review meeting, Sarbananda Sonowal also highlighted the importance of incorporating India’s maritime heritage into the design and architecture of Water Metro terminals and related infrastructure. He stressed the need for landscape assessments and the use of locally appropriate building materials to preserve regional identity.

The Minister further called for greater public engagement, particularly among students and youth, to create awareness about the transformation of India’s waterways sector. He also underlined the importance of highlighting fuel savings and environmental benefits associated with Water Metro projects.

Describing the initiative as a major opportunity in India’s transport sector, Sonowal said the projects should enhance the identity and urban landscape of cities while delivering sustainable and world-class mobility solutions.