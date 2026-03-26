Guwahati among venues for Border-Gavaskar series; Kohli, Rohit likely in 9 home ODIs

Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium has been included as one of the venues for the 2027 Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia, highlighting the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) home season schedule announced on March 26.

The upcoming home calendar for the senior men’s team features five Tests, nine ODIs, and eight T20 Internationals, with the marquee Australia series set to be played between January and March 2027.

The five-match Test series will begin in Nagpur on January 21, followed by Chennai from January 29 to February 2. Guwahati will host the third Test from February 11 to 15, before the fourth and fifth matches are played in Ranchi (February 19–23) and Ahmedabad (from February 27), respectively.

Guwahati’s inclusion comes after it hosted a Test against South Africa in November 2025. However, the absence of traditional venues like Mumbai and Kolkata from the high-profile series has raised questions, with no clarity on whether the respective state associations opted out.

Apart from Australia, India will host West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe during the season, which will feature a total of 22 international matches across 17 cities.

The ODI leg of the season is expected to draw significant attention, with veteran stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma likely to feature in all nine matches.

The home season will begin with a tour by West Indies from September 27, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. The ODIs will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh, followed by T20Is across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

India will then host Sri Lanka in December for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is, with matches scheduled in cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune.

In early 2027, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series, marking their first bilateral series in the country since 2002, when India was led by Sourav Ganguly.