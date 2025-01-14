Armed Forces Veterans Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm on 14th January at Narangi Military Station, honouring the legacy of courage, commitment, and selfless service of veterans.

The event was attended by several prominent veterans, including Air Marshal Anjan Gogoi, Major General JP Prasad, Major General Kamal Pathak, and Brigadier Polash Choudhury, Director of Rajya Sainik Board Assam, along with other retired officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and Other Ranks.

During the celebrations, Major General RD Sharma, General Officer Commanding, provided an update on various initiatives and activities being undertaken by 51 Sub Area to support the veteran community.



Also Read: Manipur CM seeks cooperation of armed forces veterans to bring peace to strife-hit state

These include efforts in healthcare, pensions, and overall welfare. He also shared details about the upcoming Veterans Rally and Job Mela, designed to further assist the veterans.

As a token of appreciation, the veterans presented a traditional gift hamper and Gamusa to the GOC.

The event was a moment of reaffirmation for both serving and retired Armed Forces personnel, who expressed their unwavering loyalty and commitment towards the nation, highlighting their vital role in nation-building.