In a shocking incident, a woman from Arunachal Pradesh, had to face racist abuses and was even assaulted by another woman.

The incident reportedly happened at a shopping outlet at Beltola on November 1 when a woman racially abused the victim and also assaulted her in the heat of the moment.

As per sources, the incident happened at the queue for checking out when the victim was standing. It was at that moment that the other woman barged in and broke into the line. When the victim objected to the other woman cutting into the line, the woman in question allegedly launched a volley of racist slurs and also assaulted the victim.

The victim even took a video of the incident on her smartphone camera, where the other woman is clearly seen abusing her and also assaulting her. The video since then has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the victim has filed a complaint at the city's Basistha police station over the incident. India Today NE tried to reach out to the police in this matter, but they were unavailable for comments.