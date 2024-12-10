The first Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF), scheduled for February 2025, will feature Babak Khajehpasha-directed Iranian Oscar submission, 'In the Arms of the Tree', as the opening film.

The GAFF 2025 will take place on February 7-9, bringing together a dazzling array of cinematic brilliance from across Asia.

In a statement, the festival organisers announced that the opening film for the festival is 'In the Arms of the Tree', Iran’s official submission for the 97th Academy Awards.

The organisers added, "This heartfelt story of family turmoil and resilience crosses cultural boundaries, delivering an emotionally powerful experience that sets the stage for three days of exceptional cinema."

The first edition of the film festival promises to be a landmark event, featuring films from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, China and other countries.

In addition to showcasing Asian films, GAFF 2025 will have two key segments the Indian Showcase Section, highlighting the diversity and richness of Indian cinema, and the North East India Competition Section, celebrating the emerging talent and storytelling from this region.

Commenting on the festival, GAFF Festival Director Monita Borgohain said: "This event is not just a celebration of films but a platform to connect cultures, foster dialogue and discover new narratives."

"This year, with a compelling lineup of films and sections that honour Indian and North Eastern cinema, we aim to create a vibrant space for cinephiles and filmmakers alike," Borgohain said.

GAFF 2025 will offer various events like film screenings, panel discussions and networking opportunities for film enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Apart from Borgohain, the former Festival Director of the Assam government-sponsored Guwahati International Film Festival , the Advisory Board boasts several distinguished members from the film fraternity.

Renowned film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam, National Award-winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, and prominent film critic, music journalist and editor Dalton Christopher are also part of the 1st GAFF.

The three-day festival marks a significant milestone in the celebration of Asian and North-East Indian films. (With PTI inputs)