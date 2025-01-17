The three-day-long Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025 will take at the historic Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in the city, from February 7 to 9, showcasing the best of Asian cinema while providing a platform for cultural exchange and creative dialogue.

The festival - a landmark event for film enthusiasts, creators, and industry professionals, will open with the Iranian film 'In the Arms of the Tree', directed by Babak Khajehpasha, setting an inspiring tone for the inaugural edition of GAFF.

The closing film will be 'My Melbourne' by directors Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir and Kabir Khan.

GAFF 2025, organised by Trending Now Media, is dedicated to showcasing the dynamic and diverse storytelling traditions of Asia while placing a special spotlight on the rich and vibrant cinema of Assam and the North-East region.

The festival will feature a curated selection of over 200 feature films from across Asia, representing countries such as Iran, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

A special competitive section, exclusively for films from North- East India, will recognize outstanding achievements in categories including Best Film, Best Direction, and Best Performance, celebrating creativity, technical excellence, and storytelling.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Honorary Festival Director Monita Borgohain said, "GAFF 2025 is all set to be a vibrant celebration of Asia's rich storytelling traditions. We are proud to present a thoughtfully curated lineup that promises to captivate audiences and inspire filmmakers. Every film has been carefully selected to offer a transformative cinematic journey, bridging cultures and sparking meaningful conversations."

The three-day event will also host engaging panel discussions and workshops led by renowned filmmakers and industry experts, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration. It will provide opportunities for filmmakers, actors, and enthusiasts to network and explore future creative projects.

Urging the people of Guwahati to attend the festival, Honorary Programme Director Kishore Kumar Sarma, said, "This is an excellent opportunity for the cine-lovers to relish the finest cinematic masterpieces from across Asia. GAFF 2025 is set to bring the world to our doorstep, allowing audiences to experience diverse cultures, stories, and artistic expressions right here in the heart of Assam."