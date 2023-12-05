Assam DGP GP Singh has said that he has sought a report on the death of an inmate at the Jalukbari police station in Guwahati. The Assam DGP said that he has asked Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah to file a complete inquiry report in the case.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, DGP Singh said that improvements have to be made in he police structure to ensure that make sure such incidents dont happen again.

“All preventive measures have to be taken. I have asked Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah for a detailed inquiry report on the matter. Improvements need to be made in the police structure to ensure that such incidents do not occur again. No chance should be given to any inmate for committing suicide inside a police station. It must be ensured that all harmful elements that could lead to suicidal tendencies are removed from the lockup. There are CCTV cameras installed inside the police station. After inspection, the matter would be clear,” said the Assam DGP, while speaking to the media.

Noteworthy is that on Monday, an inmate at the Jalukbari police station allegedly died by suicide inside his cell, causing sensation among the authorities.

The deceased inmate, identified as Jehirul Islam, had been arrested on theft charges from Jalukbari.

The deceased was found hanging in his cell. The incident has sent shockwaves across the police department. the incident was followed by a high police personnel, along with a judge, visit the location and take stock of the situation.

