Kamrup metropolitan district on June 1, directed the All Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) sub-urban and long-distance buses arriving in Guwahati to reach the Rupnagar depot via National Highway 37 via Lokhora, Garchuk, Beltola, or Khanapara.

The order read, “Whereas the construction of flyover at Maligaon area is going on and the city is facing tremendous congestion in that area, so the buses of ASTC, coming from Sub-Urban & long distant places are to reach Rupnagar depot through National Highway-37 via Garchuk or Lokhora or Beltola or Khanapara to avoid undue congestion w.e.f 02,06.2023.”

Also Read: Assam: ASTC buses will not operate from June 1, employees to hold state-wide protest over lay-off row

A copy of the order was shared on Twitter by the official handle of the Kamrup Metro DC office. The post read, "Advisory for kind information of citizens, commuters and concerned stakeholders."

On the otherhand, Beginning June 1, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses will seize to ply on the road in an apparent state-wide protest.

According to reports, ASTC staff have declared a strike at every bus station in Assam.

This comes after the state government decided to release 771 workers of their obligations for allegedly obtaining employment through unfair means.

“In respect of the engagement of contractual staff, it has been alleged that the entire 2274 staff were recruited without following the due procedure or following the system of reservation nor any interviews were held. The same is to be enquired into and if found to be true, Show Cause notice to be issued to the then MD, ASTC for flouting the government norms and initiate Departmental Proceeding against such government,” a notice reads.

