A doctor from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was brutally assaulted with a pair of scissors by a banana vendor in a shocking incident at the Bhangagarh banana market on Thursday.

A heated argument broke out between a doctor and a banana vendor over pricing. The doctor allegedly grabbed the vendor by the neck, leading the vendor to retaliate by hitting the doctor with a cassie. The altercation resulted in the doctor sustaining injuries and seeking medical attention at a hospital later that night. Police are investigating the incident.

The victim, Dr. Rajbanshi, is currently undergoing treatment at the GMCH emergency department. The accused, identified as Himanshu Rajbanshi, was detained shortly after the attack by Bhangagarh police.

Eyewitnesses reported that an argument between the doctor and the vendor escalated, leading to the violent assault. The scissors, typically used to cut banana stems, became a weapon in the altercation.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Meanwhile, the medical community has condemned the attack, calling for stringent action against the assailant.