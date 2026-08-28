Guwahati-Bangkok direct flights from October 27, says Himanta

Guwahati will soon be connected directly with Bangkok, with IndiGo set to launch flights on the route from October 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 28.

Sarma said the new international connection would open another gateway from Assam to Southeast Asia and give a boost to tourism, trade and travel.

“Guwahati is flying further! After Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Bangkok is next,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“From October 27, IndiGo will connect Guwahati directly with Bangkok, opening another gateway to Southeast Asia and giving a fresh boost to tourism, trade and travel,” he said.

The direct connection is expected to strengthen Guwahati's position as an international aviation hub for the Northeast and improve connectivity between Assam and Southeast Asian destinations.