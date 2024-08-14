In an important judgement, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge No. 1, Kamrup (M), Guwahati pronounced accused Kasem Ali guilty of illegally entering India from Bangladesh via Tripura under Section 14-A (b) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and Section 12 (1)(c) of the Passport Act, 1967.

The guilty has been sentenced to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, with a provision to extend his imprisonment by 1 year of Simple Imprisonment (SI) in case of default.

Earlier, an EGPD team from Sonapur PS arrested Kasem Ali, who is a citizen of Bangladesh, for entering India illegally and without any legal documents via Tripura at Bodabasti Chowk on June 12, 2021.

The FIR was lodged at Sonapur PS on July 13, 2021, and the chargesheet was filed on May 22, 2023.

The judgement was delivered on July 31, 2024.

As per the direction of the Court, the Guwahati Police will deport Kasem Ali to Bangladesh after making necessary arrangements as per procedure once the sentence period is completed by the convict.



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