The city of Guwahati has implemented a new order restricting all forms of processions within city limits to maintain an uninterrupted commute for the public.

This directive, issued by Imdad Ali, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) for the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, is effective from 6th June 2025. The order draws authority from Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and aims to alleviate traffic congestion and its associated issues.

The decision to restrict processions, rallies, runs, marathons, and walkathons was made to address the significant traffic congestion these events often cause. Such gatherings can severely affect the free movement of vehicles, leading to inconvenience for commuters and the general public. Furthermore, they pose risks to public safety by potentially delaying emergency services.

The order is also intended to optimise road usage efficiently, ensuring that public and emergency services can operate without hindrance. The city administration has received numerous complaints about the disruption caused by large processions and is responding by enacting measures to streamline traffic flow.

Under the new regulations, any violation is punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. This measure reflects the urgency and seriousness with which the city administration is addressing traffic and safety concerns. The directive is part of a broader effort to prioritise public safety and maintain order in Guwahati's bustling streets.

Citizens affected by this order have the opportunity to submit a written objection to the Deputy Commissioner of Police for consideration, should they seek its cancellation or modification. This clause allows for a degree of flexibility while ensuring that public interests are safeguarded.

This move by the Guwahati authorities is part of a larger strategy to manage urban congestion and enhance the quality of life for its residents. This approach underscores the balance between civic freedom and the necessity of maintaining public order and safety.