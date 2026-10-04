Guwahati bar incident: Club’s account disputes viral video, says woman assaulted female bouncer

Seven people, including the manager and staff members of a bar in Guwahati’s Khanapara area, have been arrested after a video showing a woman allegedly being assaulted inside the establishment surfaced on social media.

The incident reportedly took place at The Locals Bar Cum Restaurant at around 2.30 am on October 2. Police said a preliminary examination of CCTV footage showed a group of men and women allegedly assaulting the woman inside the premises before she was dragged towards the basement.

The police have alleged that the woman was pulled by her hair and clothes and assaulted again in the basement, where she appeared to become semi-conscious. Several of those allegedly involved were found to be associated with the management and staff of the establishment, police said.

However, an unofficial account attributed to the club has disputed the version being circulated online and offered a different sequence of events.

According to the account, the woman entered the establishment with a female friend after being allowed entry by the club’s PR team. It claimed that she was heavily intoxicated and moved between tables before getting into an argument with another person on the dance floor.

The statement alleged that the situation escalated when the woman continued arguing with staff and security personnel and behaved aggressively. A female bouncer then approached her and asked her to leave, according to the club’s account.

The woman allegedly threw wine at the bouncer’s face and attempted to hit her with the glass. The bouncer tried to protect herself, during which the glass broke and a fragment allegedly struck her face. The club claimed the bouncer suffered a serious injury that required 16 stitches.

The statement further claimed that the bouncer slapped the woman while attempting to remove her from the premises. It alleged that the woman continued resisting and struck members of the staff and security team.

The confrontation subsequently moved towards the basement parking area, where the woman allegedly lost her balance and fell after appearing to become extremely intoxicated, according to the club’s account.

The club also claimed that staff members were taking the injured bouncer to hospital and attempted to take the woman for medical treatment. However, the woman allegedly refused and began hitting the staff, following which they left her in the parking area to avoid further confrontation.

The club’s account also addressed a video circulating on social media, which has prompted allegations that the woman was stripped and assaulted inside the establishment.

According to the statement, the footage was recorded from behind the woman, and her backless top may have created the impression that she was not wearing clothes on her upper body.

The club denied that she was stripped and claimed that no male person assaulted or physically touched her. It maintained that the physical confrontation involved the woman and female bouncer and security staff who were attempting to remove her from the premises.

The account, however, comes amid a police investigation that has led to the arrest of seven people associated with the establishment.

Police said the bar was allegedly operating beyond its permitted closing time of 12:30 am and that its management did not inform the local police station about the incident.

Following a preliminary inquiry, Dispur police registered a suo motu case under Sections 61(2), 117(2), 74, 75, 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The seven arrested persons have been identified as Justin D. Areng (28), the bar manager; Nikebur Zaman Sarkar alias Nikebur Zaman Sardar alias Roman (30), event manager; Jhumpa Sinha (23), front office executive; Usha Devi (22); Manju Das (26); Gourav Mahanta (21); and Dino Sona (21).

Police said legal action has been initiated against all seven.

The investigation is continuing, with police examining the CCTV footage, the sequence of events, the alleged roles of those involved, the bar’s operation beyond its permitted hours and other possible violations.

The case has been registered as Dispur PS Case No. 726/2026.

The club’s account remains an unofficial version of the incident, while the allegations being investigated by police are subject to the outcome of the legal process.