Guwahati-based BRO to lead coastal road projects in Andaman and Nicobar

The Ministry of Defence has entrusted the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)’s Eastern Zone Headquarters, based in Lankeshwar, Guwahati, with the responsibility for executing and supervising the construction and repair of coastal infrastructure in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This decision significantly expands the operational footprint of BRO’s Eastern Command, placing it in charge of vital maritime connectivity projects thousands of kilometers from its physical base in Assam.

According to officials, the BRO will lead the development of strategic roads, bridges, and coastal pathways under the Pushpak Project, with implementation to be handled by the 46 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF).

As part of the initiative, Additional Director General (ADG) of BRO Eastern Zone, Jitendra Prasad, conducted a three-day inspection tour of the islands. Accompanied by Colonel Anurag Talwar, Commander of the 46 BRTF, Prasad evaluated the condition of existing infrastructure and assessed the requirements for new development.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands hold immense strategic importance for India, particularly in terms of maritime security and Coast Guard operations. The Ministry's directive aims to bolster operational efficiency and logistics in this key geostrategic zone.

During his visit, ADG Prasad met with Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Chief Secretary of the Andaman & Nicobar Administration, and Inspector General Neeraj Tiwari of the Indian Coast Guard. The meetings focused on collaborative implementation and alignment with Defence Ministry objectives. As a gesture of goodwill, Prasad presented both dignitaries with the traditional Assamese ‘Gamosa’, a symbol of Assam’s cultural pride, which was warmly appreciated.

This new responsibility adds to BRO Eastern Zone’s extensive portfolio. Since its establishment in 2015-16, the Guwahati-based office has been tasked with the development of border infrastructure across all eight Northeastern states and key international frontiers, including those with China, Myanmar, and Tibet.