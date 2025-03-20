Basistha Police conducted a successful operation at Lakhara, leading to the arrest of two wanted thieves and burglars, along with two habitual receivers of stolen goods.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Yusuf Ali (26) – Resident of Sijubari, Hatigaon

Santanu Saikia alias Riki (26) – Resident of Merilipathar Natun Gaon, Chabua, Dibrugarh

During interrogation, both accused confessed to multiple burglary incidents, including those at Pragjyotish Path (Noonmati) and Lakhara (Garchuk PS). A search of Yusuf Ali’s residence led to the seizure of clothes worn during the crime.

Based on further inputs, the police apprehended two receivers of stolen items:



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Ahmed Ali alias Popi (26) – Nabajyoti Nagar, Dispur

Maidul Islam (34) – Owner of Mama Bagan Jewelry Shop, Sijubari

A police raid at Maidul Islam’s house and jewelry shop resulted in the recovery of a huge quantity of stolen goods, including gold, silver, and cash worth ₹85,000.

Recovered and Seized Items:

✅ ₹85,000 cash

✅ Silver jewelry – 2.267 kg

✅ Gold items: 4 pairs of bangles, 1 bangle, 2 rings, 1 chain with lockets, 2 pairs of earrings

✅ One Pulsar motorcycle (RC No - AS13K4144)

The successful operation has dealt a significant blow to the burglary and stolen goods racket in Guwahati. Police investigations are ongoing to identify more links in the network.