Guwahati: Basistha police bust major burglary racket, cash and gold recovered
Basistha Police conducted a successful operation at Lakhara, leading to the arrest of two wanted thieves and burglars, along with two habitual receivers of stolen goods.
Basistha Police conducted a successful operation at Lakhara, leading to the arrest of two wanted thieves and burglars, along with two habitual receivers of stolen goods.
The arrested individuals have been identified as:
Yusuf Ali (26) – Resident of Sijubari, Hatigaon
Santanu Saikia alias Riki (26) – Resident of Merilipathar Natun Gaon, Chabua, Dibrugarh
During interrogation, both accused confessed to multiple burglary incidents, including those at Pragjyotish Path (Noonmati) and Lakhara (Garchuk PS). A search of Yusuf Ali’s residence led to the seizure of clothes worn during the crime.
Based on further inputs, the police apprehended two receivers of stolen items:
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Ahmed Ali alias Popi (26) – Nabajyoti Nagar, Dispur
Maidul Islam (34) – Owner of Mama Bagan Jewelry Shop, Sijubari
A police raid at Maidul Islam’s house and jewelry shop resulted in the recovery of a huge quantity of stolen goods, including gold, silver, and cash worth ₹85,000.
Recovered and Seized Items:
✅ ₹85,000 cash
✅ Silver jewelry – 2.267 kg
✅ Gold items: 4 pairs of bangles, 1 bangle, 2 rings, 1 chain with lockets, 2 pairs of earrings
✅ One Pulsar motorcycle (RC No - AS13K4144)
The successful operation has dealt a significant blow to the burglary and stolen goods racket in Guwahati. Police investigations are ongoing to identify more links in the network.
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