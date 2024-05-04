A team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) stationed at Basistha Police Station successfully apprehended a notorious car lifter gang on May 4.

Further, the police arrested three veteran members, identified as Sona Miya, 21, Taher Ali, 35, and Mahar Ali, 35, all hailing from Sarthebari.

The group had stolen a Blero pickup truck, registration number AS01FC9378, from the Lalmati area on May 3.

The individual who received the stolen vehicle, Nurul Islam, 38, from Rangia, was also put under arrest.

The stolen pick-up truck was recovered from Dwarkuchi, under the jurisdiction of Tamulpur Police Station, in less than 24 hours after being reported stolen.



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Legal proceedings have been initiated.

Earlier, a "gang leader" allegedly died by suicide in police custody in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, an official said.

The incident happened around 4 am at the Khanapara police station.

The Superintendent of Police of the district, Jagpal Dhanoa, said that Rudra Rabha.

"Today at around 4.00 am, the sentry on duty, found that the accused person Rudra Rabha had committed suicide inside the male lock-up of the police station by hanging himself from the bars of the lock-up with a piece of cloth," the SP said.