Guwahati has been recognised as Assam’s first ‘Swachh City’ under the Union government’s annual Swachh Survekshan awards for 2025-26. The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 11.

Assam Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai and Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania received the award on behalf of the city.

Sharing the recognition on social media, Rai said he was honoured to receive the Swachh Survekshan Award recognising Guwahati as the first Swachh City in Assam from the President.

The minister dedicated the achievement to sanitation workers, officials of the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA), line departments and citizens who have contributed to the city's cleanliness initiatives.

He also acknowledged the role of the state government, saying the recognition reflected collective efforts towards building a cleaner and more sustainable Guwahati, guided by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision.

The delegation receiving the award included Kavitha Padmanabhan, Commissioner and Secretary of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, and GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Phookan.

The recognition is part of the 10th edition of Swachh Survekshan, the annual urban cleanliness assessment conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In the previous edition of the survey, held in July 2025, Guwahati was recognised as a ‘Promising Swachh Shehar’ of Assam, alongside North Lakhimpur.

The latest recognition marks a step forward for Guwahati in the national urban cleanliness assessment.