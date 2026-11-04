Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Guwahati Bilas Inn hotel shooting that left five people dead, was killed in police firing during an alleged escape attempt in Assam’s Sivasagar district in the early hours of Wednesday, November 4.

The incident took place around 3.10 am near Rongmon Dhaba at Phulpanisiga, under Gorisagar police station, while a Sivasagar Police team was bringing Gogoi from Guwahati in connection with a case registered at Sivasagar Sadar Police Station.

Sivasagar Senior Superintendent of Police Papari Chetia said the police had obtained a production warrant from a Guwahati court on Tuesday night after learning that Gogoi was an accused in a case involving alleged Punjab National Bank loan fraud.

According to Chetia, Gogoi had allegedly secured a loan for an excavator by submitting forged documents. The bank subsequently scrutinised the documents and lodged a case against him. Police said Gogoi was wanted in six cases.

The SSP said Gogoi, who was allegedly trained in handling firearms, told the police team that he would lead them to Gorisagar to recover weapons. During the journey, he allegedly attempted to flee and tried to snatch a police officer’s service revolver.

A scuffle followed, during which three rounds were fired from the service revolver, Chetia said. One police officer sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The officer-in-charge of Sivasagar Sadar Police Station, who was accompanying the team, subsequently fired from his service weapon to overpower Gogoi and prevent his escape. Gogoi sustained bullet injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the SSP said.

Chetia said the police vehicle was also hit during the exchange of fire. She added that the officer involved in the scuffle sustained minor injuries, apart from the seriously injured personnel.

Gogoi was the accused in the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Ulubari area, in which five people, including four members of the same family, were killed and another person was injured.

He had been arrested shortly after the shooting and was recently sent to judicial custody after police did not seek further remand.

Further details of the Sivasagar incident are awaited.