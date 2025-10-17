Guwahati Biotech Park hosts bootcamp to boost innovation in Northeast

Guwahati Biotech Park (GBP) hosted a one-day bootcamp on October 16 aimed at accelerating innovation and supporting startups in the Northeast. Titled “Igniting Ideas, Empowering Innovators,” the event brought together entrepreneurs, researchers, mentors, and students to exchange ideas and explore pathways for turning concepts into viable ventures.

The inaugural session featured top officials, including Deba Kumar Mishra, CEO of GBP; Omkarnath Rath, COO of Assam Startup – The Nest; Rakesh Kumar Thakur, Administrator of GBP; and Neelkamal Das, Under Secretary, Science & Technology Department, Government of Assam.

Participants attended sessions covering essential startup skills, such as business idea validation, product development, business model creation, go-to-market strategy, and fundraising. Experts leading these sessions included Dr. Simanta Kalita, Nidhi Vadhera, Trailukya Dutta, and Dwijodas Chatterjee.

A key highlight of the bootcamp was the signing of Memorandums of Agreement with innovators under the NIDHI-PRAYAS Centre at GBP, which provides support for prototype development and early-stage innovations. The event also marked the launch of the “Young Minds Challenge 2025,” encouraging students to devise solutions for real-world challenges.

The bootcamp underlined GBP’s growing influence in building a startup ecosystem in Assam and the wider Northeast, connecting young innovators with experienced mentors and investors, and fostering a culture where ideas can transform into impactful businesses.