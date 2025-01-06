Lifeless body of Kamal Dey, BJP's Jalukbari Mandal President, was discovered near his residence in Maligaon’s Shankar Nagar, Pandu.

The discovery was made by a passerby during a morning walk, who found Dey lying critically injured near the road.

Dey, who sustained head injuries, was rushed to Swagat Super Speciality Surgical Institute, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body has since been sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.



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Initially, suspicions arose that the BJP leader might have been murdered by miscreants while returning home late at night. However, City Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who visited the scene, stated that preliminary investigations suggest otherwise.

“CCTV footage from the area indicates that the incident was caused by an accident at a speed breaker at 2:47 am,” Mahanta revealed.

Despite this, claims of foul play persist, leading to the involvement of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and forensic team to ensure a thorough investigation.

Grief and shock have engulfed Dey’s residence in Pandu as his family and supporters await clarity on the circumstances of his death. The case remains under active investigation.