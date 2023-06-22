A body of a man was found floating in a drain under mysterious conditions in the Hatigaon area in Guwahati by the locals on Thursday morning, June 22.

The incident was reported in Lakhimi Nagar Tiniali where the body was seen floating in the water by the locals after which they proceeded to inform the authorities about the matter.

The identity of the deceased has been identified as Naren Choudhury who is said to be a fish vendor. Meanwhile, locals suspect that the deceased slipped over into the drain amid the rain.

City police have reached the spot and have sent the body for post- mortem.



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Earlier, a young man’s lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood in the early hours of Monday morning near the bus terminal in Dhubri, spreading sensation in the area.

The dead teenager was lying in a pool of blood inside the bus terminal and had injuries to his head.

As per preliminary reports, the deceased has been identified as Dipankar Kalita, a resident of Ghoshpara in the Dhubri Municipal area, and it is believed that he was killed and discarded by some miscreants.

The Dhubri bus terminal, which is close to the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, is said to have lost protection during the night and transformed into a hotspot for drug and alcohol partying.